Lancaster school ID badges appear to list phone sex line instead of suicide prevention number

School officials in Lancaster were scrambling to respond Tuesday after middle school students reportedly dialed a suicide hotline and heard a sexually explicit message.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- School officials in Lancaster were scrambling to respond Tuesday after middle school students reportedly dialed a suicide hotline and heard a sexually explicit message.

New Vista Middle School students allegedly stumbled across a sex hotline instead of the resource number they were originally looking for.

The back of student identification badges list several emergency and resource numbers. The difference between the two hotline numbers is just one digit, but it was enough to leave many parents furious.

Administrators collected the old badges Tuesday and will hand out new ones soon, school officials said.
