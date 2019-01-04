EDUCATION

LAUSD teacher strike: Guide for parents

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said a strike by LAUSD teachers next week seems "inevitable" at this point amid stalled contract talks.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
As the Los Angeles Unified School District and the teachers union try to renegotiate a contract, a strike could begin as early as Thursday.

If there is a strike, here are some answers to frequently asked questions as provided by LASUD.

Should students attend school if there is a strike?
Yes. Students are expected to attend school every day. Schools will be open and students will participate in instructional programs.

Will school schedules change?
No. School hours, morning and afterschool programs, and meals will NOT change. The regular school schedule will be observed. In the unlikely event that any schedule changes do occur, you will be notified immediately.

Will schools continue to serve meals?
Yes. Food service will not change and each school will continue to provide regularly scheduled meals.

Will student learning take place during a strike?
Yes. Instruction will be provided by qualified L.A. Unified staff, which includes certificated and classified staff, qualified substitute employees, or reassigned administrators.

Is it safe to send my child to school?
Yes. Staff will supervise each campus to ensure student safety at all times.

For more information, you can call your local district superintendents:

Local District Northeast
Linda Del Cueto
linda.delcueto@lausd.net | (818) 252-5400
8401 Arleta Ave., Sun Valley, Ca 91352

Local District Northwest
Joseph Nacorda
joseph.narcorda@lausd.net | (818) 654-3600
6621 Balboa Blvd., Lake Balboa, CA 91406

Local District West
Cheryl P. Hildreth
cheryl.hildreth@lausd.net | (310) 914-2100
11380 W. Graham Place, Los Angeles, CA 90064

Local District East
José P. Huerta
jose.huerta@lausd.net | (323) 224-3100
2151 N. Soto St., Los Angeles, CA 90032

Local District Central
Roberto Antonio Martinez
roberto.a.martinez@lausd.net | (213) 241-0126
333 S. Beaudry Ave., 11th floor, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Local District South
Michael Romero
michael.romero@lausd.net | (310) 354-3400
1208 Magnolia Ave., Gardena, CA 90247

See the full resource guide by LAUSD here.
