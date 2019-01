LAUSD teacher strike: Guide for parents

As the Los Angeles Unified School District and the teachers union try to renegotiate a contract, a strike could begin as early as Thursday If there is a strike, here are some answers to frequently asked questions as provided by LASUD.Yes. Students are expected to attend school every day. Schools will be open and students will participate in instructional programs.No. School hours, morning and afterschool programs, and meals will NOT change. The regular school schedule will be observed. In the unlikely event that any schedule changes do occur, you will be notified immediately.Yes. Food service will not change and each school will continue to provide regularly scheduled meals.Yes. Instruction will be provided by qualified L.A. Unified staff, which includes certificated and classified staff, qualified substitute employees, or reassigned administrators.Yes. Staff will supervise each campus to ensure student safety at all times.For more information, you can call your local district superintendents:Linda Del Cuetolinda.delcueto@lausd.net | (818) 252-54008401 Arleta Ave., Sun Valley, Ca 91352Joseph Nacordajoseph.narcorda@lausd.net | (818) 654-36006621 Balboa Blvd., Lake Balboa, CA 91406Cheryl P. Hildrethcheryl.hildreth@lausd.net | (310) 914-210011380 W. Graham Place, Los Angeles, CA 90064José P. Huertajose.huerta@lausd.net | (323) 224-31002151 N. Soto St., Los Angeles, CA 90032Roberto Antonio Martinezroberto.a.martinez@lausd.net | (213) 241-0126333 S. Beaudry Ave., 11th floor, Los Angeles, CA 90017Michael Romeromichael.romero@lausd.net | (310) 354-34001208 Magnolia Ave., Gardena, CA 90247See the full resource guide by LAUSD here