LBCC reboots trade programs amid worker shortage in California

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The trades are back at Long Beach City College.

"We decided to reboot the trades program to meet industry demand," said Dr. Reagan F. Romali, Superintendent-President of LBCC. "The trades build Long Beach. They built city hall, they're building the Port of Long Beach."

LBCC cut 11 of its Career Technical Education programs in 2013. Starting this fall semester, the community college is offering seven new and restored trade programs.

"In 2019, the trades are important because there is a lack of tradespeople available," said Julie Schneider, Associate Professor of Welding Technology at LBCC.

Studies show there is a labor shortage in California. For example, according to Autodesk and the Associated General Contractors of America, 78% of construction companies have trouble filling construction jobs in the Golden State.

Here's a list of new and restored CTE programs at LBCC:

Advanced Manufacturing Technology
Advanced Transportation Technology
Automotive Technology
Construction Technology
Electrical Technology
Engineering Technology
Welding Technology

Long Beach City College offers tuition-free education for two years to all qualified Long Beach Unified School District students.
