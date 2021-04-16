More than a year later, LAUSD welcomes students back to school

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been over a year since students of Los Angeles Unified School District have had in-person learning, but this week, that changes. 95th Street Elementary School is one of 61 elementary schools that will be gradually phasing students in by grade."We'll do this carefully. Yesterday was kindergartners and 1st graders," said LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner. "Today 2nd and 3rd graders come back. Tomorrow the big dogs, 4th and 5th graders and we'll do the same thing for middle and high school.""It means a lot. It's a little scary because of the pandemic and everything," said 95th Street Elementary School parent Lyderick Malone. "But it means a lot, like I said, she's 6 so just to be in that school environment is very important at that age to me."Eleven early education centers in LAUSD also welcomed students back this week. All students returning to campuses are required to receive a COVID-19 test which will be followed by weekly tests at campuses."Honestly, I was a little scared and a little worried," said 95th Street Elementary School parent Erica Stuart. "But I mean, everybody's getting tested, all the teachers have been vaccinated, so I'm excited."As LAUSD begins to welcome students back into school, officials said they want the families to feel as safe and supported as possible, which is why they offer testing at all of the school sites and vaccinations at various school sites across the district."One of the things we've heard from families is they know, but they're concerned that a child, however remote the likelihood, might bring that home to a multigenerational household and infect someone else in the household," Beutner said. "Get everybody vaccinated. Come to school, we'll get you vaccinated, we'll give you a COVID test. We're going to do it as safely as possible."So far, Beutner reported there has been one student to test positive in the school district, but he said they were quickly isolated before it could spread to others.