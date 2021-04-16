Education

More than a year later, LAUSD welcomes students back to school

It's been over a year since LAUSD students have been physically in school, but this week schools are beginning to welcome kids back in phases.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

More than a year later, LAUSD welcomes students back to school

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been over a year since students of Los Angeles Unified School District have had in-person learning, but this week, that changes. 95th Street Elementary School is one of 61 elementary schools that will be gradually phasing students in by grade.

"We'll do this carefully. Yesterday was kindergartners and 1st graders," said LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner. "Today 2nd and 3rd graders come back. Tomorrow the big dogs, 4th and 5th graders and we'll do the same thing for middle and high school."

"It means a lot. It's a little scary because of the pandemic and everything," said 95th Street Elementary School parent Lyderick Malone. "But it means a lot, like I said, she's 6 so just to be in that school environment is very important at that age to me."

Eleven early education centers in LAUSD also welcomed students back this week. All students returning to campuses are required to receive a COVID-19 test which will be followed by weekly tests at campuses.

"Honestly, I was a little scared and a little worried," said 95th Street Elementary School parent Erica Stuart. "But I mean, everybody's getting tested, all the teachers have been vaccinated, so I'm excited."

As LAUSD begins to welcome students back into school, officials said they want the families to feel as safe and supported as possible, which is why they offer testing at all of the school sites and vaccinations at various school sites across the district.

"One of the things we've heard from families is they know, but they're concerned that a child, however remote the likelihood, might bring that home to a multigenerational household and infect someone else in the household," Beutner said. "Get everybody vaccinated. Come to school, we'll get you vaccinated, we'll give you a COVID test. We're going to do it as safely as possible."

So far, Beutner reported there has been one student to test positive in the school district, but he said they were quickly isolated before it could spread to others.

Follow Ashley on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7ashley
Twitter.com/abc7ashley
Instagram.com/abc7ashley
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countyback to schoolcommunity journalistcoronavirus californiacoronavirusin the communitypublic schoolcommunitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police trying to identify gunman, motive in FedEx shooting
Jailhouse interview: Reseda mother says she drowned her 3 young children
Suspect charged in double murder at Rancho Cucamonga home
1 confusing question causing major unemployment delays in CA
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
Stanford begins Pfizer vaccine trial on kids
Cooperstown baseball tournament requires 12-year-olds' vaccination
Show More
OC man arrested in wife's 2016 disappearance
Family asks DOJ to reopen Tamir Rice case
Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to 'shut your mouth' during COVID hearing
Here's what you need to know about your vaccine card
Arrest made in attack on 70-year-old woman in Eagle Rock
More TOP STORIES News