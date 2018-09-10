EDUCATION

OC high school football overshadowed by racial controversy

Some student football fans at Aliso Niguel High School have been accused of targeting Hispanic students at Santa Ana High School with racist chants.

By ABC7.com staff
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) --
Friday night football was overshadowed by a racially charged controversy involving two Orange County high schools.

The principal of Santa Ana High School told the Orange County Register that students from Aliso Niguel High School showed up with signs that targeted Santa Ana's mostly Hispanic student body.

The theme of the game at Aliso Niguel was "Red, White and Blue"-- to commemorate 9/11.

But Santa Ana Principal Jeff Bishop says some students used the patriotic theme to discriminate. He said there were signs that referenced President Trump and chants of "Build the Wall" and "USA, USA" that he felt implied the game was one country against another and that targeted his school's Hispanic students.

He plans to address the issue at the next Capistrano Unified School District board meeting.

Aliso Niguel Principal Deni Christensen said the game was intended as a patriotic celebration. She said when she and the assistant principals learned of the political signs, they had them removed.

In a letter to her school community, she said she will be meeting with student leaders and staff to review the purpose of the patriotic theme. "However, I am deeply saddened that anyone could categorize our students or community as 'racist' and I have made that very clear. We have nothing but respect for Santa Ana High School, and all schools."
