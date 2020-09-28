San Diego State University tops 1,000 cases among students, staff since start of fall semester

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- San Diego State University reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,072 since Aug. 24, the first day of instruction for the fall semester.The new totals reported by Student Health Services reflect numbers as of 6 p.m. Saturday.Of the students living on campus, 385 have tested positive and students living off campus totaled 666 positive cases, health services said. A total of eight faculty or staff members have tested positive and 13 "visitors,'' people who have had exposure with an SDSU-affiliated individual, have tested positive.The number of confirmed cases was 1,030, with 42 probable cases.The information is based on cases reported to Student Health Services by an individual or by a public health official. As more private labs are administering tests, there is a possibility that not all cases are being reported to Student Health Services.For privacy reasons, SDSU does not report names, affiliations or health conditions of students, faculty or staff who test positive for COVID-19 unless a public health agency advises that there is a health and public safety benefit to reporting such details.SDSU Student Health Services can be reached at 619-594-4325.San Diego County public health officials confirmed over the weekend 279 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death, increasing the region's totals to 46,610 cases and 776 fatalities.The county is in the "red" tier of the state's coronavirus monitoring system. If cases continue to rise, the city could be forced to move back into the more restrictive "purple" tier.The California Department of Public Health will assess counties' status with its next report scheduled for Tuesday.