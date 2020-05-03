Coronavirus

Despite canceled ceremony, SoCal high school seniors celebrate with drive-thru graduation

The Class of 2020 may not get to formally celebrate their graduation, but that didn't stop two Southern California high school seniors.

Cheering family members and friends wearing masks drove past the home of sisters Oshinae Banage and Iesha Riggens to honor their accomplishment while maintaining physical distancing.

"It's amazing, it's great to feel that even though everything that's going on, we still have family that love and support us through this," said Riggens.

Both teens are graduating from Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton. They would have received their diplomas next month, but like many others, the ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"My family is very supportive and no matter what they don't let nothing stop us," said Banage.

Much of that support comes from their foster mother, Sherrell Brown, a single woman who raised ten children.

"Without her, all of this wouldn't be happening. I'm blessed that she pushed me to still do what I need to do," said Riggens.

Brown says her daughters worked hard to achieve all their goals.

"I'm very proud of them because they strive, they strive to do great things," she said.
More TOP STORIES News