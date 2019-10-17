Star Wars droids, illustrator surprise East LA school with a reading party

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Surprise guests from a galaxy far, far away made a special landing at KIPP Raices Academy in East Los Angeles, Wednesday.The force was strong because of humans and droids, C-3PO and R2-D2, bonded during storytime, reading 'Star Wars C-3PO does not like sand!', narrated by the Lucasfilm book illustrator, Brian Kesinger."Today's event was pretty amazing. We got to come to this great school, share our love of reading, of illustration and of Star Wars," Kesinger said. "To take all three elements, put them together and really create a fun memory and adventure for the kids today is something I will never forget."Kesinger also gave an illustration demonstration to kindergartners and drew BB-8."This was just an amazing experience," said Chelsea Fernandez, a kindergarten teacher said. "Not only like to get to experience the awesome Star Wars and Disney characters, which are so popular with our students. But, the connection to reading is just really powerful."Fernandez, who reached out to Disney and the nonprofit First Book to make this happen, says she witnessed a successful mission."Recently I've been going through some neurological problems, so I don't know how much longer I'll actually be able to stay in the teaching profession," Fernandez said as she started to cry. "Just really, really exciting that I get to bring this to my school and to my students."This was part of Star Wars Reads, celebrating its eighth year, a program that serves children in need.All of the students at this school went home with many new books.