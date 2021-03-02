Teacher vaccinations begin in LA County, bringing schools closer to reopening

A mass vaccination site specifically for educators has opened at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, in addition to three other school-based sites. Los Angeles Unified School District, which has said teachers must be vaccinated before schools reopen, is offering teachers free transportation to SoFi.
Not just teachers, but all school staff - custodians, bus drivers and others - are now eligible for vaccination in Los Angeles County, along with frontline workers and first responders.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has set aside 25,000 doses of vaccine for LAUSD staff over the next two weeks.
LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner has set a goal of reopening elementary schools and preschools by April 9.
"In order to complete the puzzle and bring students and staff back to school in the safest way possible, school staff need to be offered the opportunity to receive the vaccine and that begins here today," Beutner said.
Not all schools and districts around Southern California are waiting for vaccinations to reopen. Some private schools and smaller districts have already started welcoming students back at the elementary school level.
