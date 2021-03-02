Education

Teacher vaccinations begin in LA County, bringing schools closer to reopening

By
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Vaccinations for teachers in Los Angeles County have started, bringing more schools closer to reopening.

A mass vaccination site specifically for educators has opened at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, in addition to three other school-based sites. Los Angeles Unified School District, which has said teachers must be vaccinated before schools reopen, is offering teachers free transportation to SoFi.

Not just teachers, but all school staff - custodians, bus drivers and others - are now eligible for vaccination in Los Angeles County, along with frontline workers and first responders.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has set aside 25,000 doses of vaccine for LAUSD staff over the next two weeks.

RELATED: SoCal girl cries for joy when told she's returning to school
EMBED More News Videos

Reflecting an end to the anxiety that many students have experienced over the past year, a Redondo Beach fourth grader cried for joy when her mom told her she'd be going back to school soon.



LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner has set a goal of reopening elementary schools and preschools by April 9.

"In order to complete the puzzle and bring students and staff back to school in the safest way possible, school staff need to be offered the opportunity to receive the vaccine and that begins here today," Beutner said.

Not all schools and districts around Southern California are waiting for vaccinations to reopen. Some private schools and smaller districts have already started welcoming students back at the elementary school level.

RELATED: Inland Empire schools beginning to reopen
EMBED More News Videos

Little by little, students in the Inland Empire are returning to classrooms.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationinglewoodlos angeleslos angeles countyvaccineslausdcovid 19 vaccineteachersreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Teachers, food workers now eligible for vaccine in LA County
SoCal girl cries for joy when told she's returning to school
LAUSD reopening rally held in Westwood
Inland Empire schools beginning to reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA could soon leave purple tier, Garcetti says
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Los Angeles DA George Gascón facing recall drive
Lady Gaga's wounded dog walker describes 'close call with death'
Community raises funeral funds for beloved East LA boxing coach
LA deputies honor one of their own in touching tribute
Newsom announces plan to reopen public schools this month
Show More
Teachers, food workers now eligible for vaccine in LA County
Amazon delivery truck slams into sheriff's vehicle; 2 dead, 2 injured
FCC approves $50 monthly internet subsidies for low-income households
What is Women's History Month, and why do we celebrate it
OC neighborhood steps up to protect Asian American family targeted by vandals
More TOP STORIES News