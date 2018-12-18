EDUCATION

Teacher's union fires back at Los Angeles Unified School District over fact-finding report

EMBED </>More Videos

It may be winter break, but parents across Los Angeles are nervous as a teacher's strike at Los Angeles Unified schools could be on the horizon.

By and Jason Burks
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It may be winter break, but parents across Los Angeles are nervous as a teacher's strike at Los Angeles Unified schools could be on the horizon.

On Tuesday, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner discussed a fact-finding report from the state. Beutner said the report indicated the district and the teacher's union, UTLA, do agree on a pay increase and back pay.

"Los Angeles Unified's offer of 6 percent is appropriate and UTLA has agreed that is appropriate," Beutner said.

But UTLA fired back in a written statement sent to ABC7.

"United Teachers Los Angeles calls on LAUSD Supt. Austin Beutner to immediately retract his statement made today to the media. Contrary to what he told reporters this morning in a press conference, no agreement - salary or otherwise - has been reached between UTLA and LAUSD," it said.

UTLA represents 33,000 teachers and its members have already voted to authorize a strike if an agreement cannot be reached.

The fact-finding report was ordered following failed state mediation. With the report now released, the union could potentially call for a strike. There was no immediate word on whether the union plans to make such a move, but officials scheduled a news conference for Wednesday to "make an announcement.''

Beutner said more talks are needed, but the district is ready if teachers strike.

"If there is a strike, we will be prepared. Schools will be open, children will be safe, and they'll be learning. But we believe we can avoid a strike, we're working hard to avoid a strike, we're hoping UTLA will join us at the bargaining table to resolve this," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationlausdstriketeachersunionsmoneynegotiationsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
School hosts 'Adulting Day' to teach students real life skills
Holiday tip guide: Expert explains how to tip for a healthy budget
LAUSD teachers march in solidarity as possible strike looms
Student loans totaling $150M to be forgiven by Dept of Education
More Education
Top Stories
Dozens of Amazon packages found dumped in Rolling Hills Estates
Parents say Torrance nuns embezzled millions over 20 years
Elon Musk unveils underground transit tunnel in Hawthorne
Man, 82, arrested in connection to fatal Redlands hit-run
OC woman arrested in Holy Fire fundraising scam
LA sheriff's deputy receives the gift of running after losing leg
Burbank residents frustrated by Tesla parking conflict
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Show More
Simi Valley crossing guard struck, killed in 3-vehicle collision
1 injured in shooting at bus on 10 Freeway in West LA
Severely abused dog found in Long Beach trash recovering
LA's homeless population at 50,000
Last call bill to be revived, would be tested in 9 CA cities
More News