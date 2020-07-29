Education

LAUSD proposal to teach in empty classrooms rejected by teachers union

The teachers union rejected LAUSD's proposal, saying it is not safe for them to be at school even without students in the classroom.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the start of the school year gets closer for the Los Angeles Unified School District, bargaining continues Wednesday between the teachers union and the district.

United Teachers Los Angeles, the second largest teacher's union in the country, rejected a proposal from LAUSD that asks teachers provide instruction from a classroom to students at home.

Teachers say it is not safe for them to be at school even without students in the classroom.

"While we know some of our members would like to teach from the classroom, the district has yet to provide clear safety protocols or evidence that it has secured the testing and Personal Protective Equipment necessary for staff to work from school sites," UTLA said in a statement on its website.

LAUSD superintendent says school year won't start with students at facilities amid COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner announced Monday that the upcoming school year will not start with students taking in-person classes.



L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis disagrees that it isn't safe for teachers to teach in empty classrooms.

"Going into the classroom, there's nobody there. You're at a distance from everybody," Davis said. "That is definitely a safe thing to do. It's really about the contact with someone who might be infected and being close enough to pass that infection."

UTLA's statement said bargaining unit members are currently not required to physically return to school sites, and that includes all members -- classroom-based and non-classroom-based staff.

UTLA also rejected the district's plan for a "micro-structured" school day lasting from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., claiming it would require an excessive amount of screen time that is not healthy for children. They countered by suggesting a maximum daily screen time of 45 minutes for children under 5. They also offered other proposals, including having extra support for teachers to transition their classrooms to online learning.

Earlier this month, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said schools will open with distance learning only.

The school year is set to start Aug. 18th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeles countyback to schoolhealthlausdcoronavirusunionsonline learningcovid 19 pandemiclabor unionscoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Road rage video shows driver firing gun at SUV on 605 Fwy
Video of driver forced out of car by Redlands police sparks protests
3 found dead inside mobile home in Ontario, police say
Nearly 60% in CA have lost income due to COVID, data shows
CA Legislature considering $100B economic stimulus plan
Family claims man died after he was placed in chokehold by South LA school staff
These CA cities will fine you for not wearing a mask
Show More
Skirmishes break out at Whittier pro-police rally
Fire destroys Salvation Army building in Perris
NYC officials demand answers after woman's arrest during protest
OC sex offender Cary Smith now in Megan's Law database
CA sues Trump over census order excluding undocumented immigrants
More TOP STORIES News