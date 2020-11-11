OC charter school opens back up, using Kinsa app to check students' temperature

LAGUNA NIGUEL; Calif. (KABC) -- Community Roots Academy, a charter school in Laguna Niguel, is the only elementary school open in Orange County five days a week for in-class teaching.This is all thanks to an app that allows students to check in with their temperature before getting to school."We heard about the Kinsa app as a possibility, and we worked really closely with the Kinsa company to create an app for us that is easy to use and can be seen in our car line," says Eve Fein, co-founder of Community Roots Academy.Parents are provided a thermometer by the school to check the students' temperature and then present their app approval in the car line upon entrance.This way, the school's staff doesn't have to check the students onsite and makes for a safer environment."It helps alleviate people's fear that somebody on campus will have it. Staff takes their temperature, the kids take their temperature, 100 percent compliance. Yeah it made us at ease to bring her back to school," says David Scott, a student's grandfather.Students have mentioned they don't mind the at-home checks and are just happy to be back at school."It was really hard kind of to do learning online. So I think it's a lot easier to be in person and I'm glad that the app can help us be back at school," says Isabella Scott, a student from the charter school.