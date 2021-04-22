UC, CSU to require COVID vaccines for students, faculty returning to campuses next fall

CSU and UC officials announced Thursday that students, faculty and staff members who need to access any facilities on campuses next fall will need to be immunized.
Officials say the requirement would go into effect during the fall 2021 semester if one or more vaccines are fully approved by the FDA. Currently, the FDA has only given emergency authorization to the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the United States.
CSU Chancellor Dr. Joseph Castro said the move is to help ensure the health and safety of all of those who step onto any of the campuses.
CSU and UC officials said the COVID vaccine would become part of the system's current immunization requirements. Students and employees of both systems could receive an approved exemption for medical or religious purposes.
More details about the implementation of the new plan was expected be released in the future, officials added.
Last December, the Cal State University system announced its plans to return to an in-person classroom setting for the fall 2021 term. In January, the University of California said they would also be holding mostly in-person classes in the fall.
