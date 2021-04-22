education

UC, CSU to require COVID vaccines for students, faculty returning to campuses next fall

CSU and UC officials announced Thursday that students, faculty and staff members who need to access any facilities on campuses next fall will need to be immunized.
EMBED <>More Videos

UC system plans to offer mostly in-person classes for fall 2021

Students who plan to take classes in-person at any of the University of California or California State University colleges next fall will soon be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

CSU and UC officials announced Thursday that students, faculty and staff members who need to access any facilities on campuses next fall will need to be immunized.

Officials say the requirement would go into effect during the fall 2021 semester if one or more vaccines are fully approved by the FDA. Currently, the FDA has only given emergency authorization to the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the United States.

CSU Chancellor Dr. Joseph Castro said the move is to help ensure the health and safety of all of those who step onto any of the campuses.

CSU and UC officials said the COVID vaccine would become part of the system's current immunization requirements. Students and employees of both systems could receive an approved exemption for medical or religious purposes.

More details about the implementation of the new plan was expected be released in the future, officials added.

Last December, the Cal State University system announced its plans to return to an in-person classroom setting for the fall 2021 term. In January, the University of California said they would also be holding mostly in-person classes in the fall.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniahealthfresno stateeducationuccsucovid 19 vaccinecollegeuc merced
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Magic of Storytelling
Beloved teacher's journey from cleaning classrooms to leading them
California community colleges saw drop in enrollment during pandemic
Unique crochet dolls diversify toy boxes around the world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Downey gas leak prompts evacuations, alert sent to mobile devices
After 2 dry years, drought returning to SoCal
Our America: Climate of Hope
What does failure smell like? Take a deep breath
Retired Marine, others bringing awareness to cancer by strutting on runway
Out-of-state tourists can again visit California theme parks, concert venues
LeBron explains deleted tweet about police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant
Show More
Hyundai expanding green lineup, including all-electric Ioniq 5
Neighbors blame homeless for deadly house fire in Venice
8-month-old shot by stray bullet while asleep in mom's arms
Ruben Flores, father of suspect in Kristin Smart's killing, released on bail
Study: mRNA COVID vaccines likely safe for pregnant women
More TOP STORIES News