UCLA offering in-person procession for 2021 graduates

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- UCLA will offer a limited in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021.

Graduates who sign up to participate in an "in-person procession and individual commemoration" will have their names read aloud, have their photos taken and walk across an outdoor stage.

The graduation recognition will be offered over the course of several days beginning the weekend of June 11. However, there will be some significant changes.

Friends and family will not be allowed to attend. Those events will be livestreamed so that others can join virtually, according to a message from Chancellor Gene D. Block.

The graduate hooding ceremony will also be virtual this year.

Participating out-of-state students will also be required to quarantine for at least 10 days.

The processions are open to students of the Class of 2021 only.

