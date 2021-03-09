u.s. & world

California university will pay students to avoid traveling for spring break

DAVIS, California -- One university in California is so set on encouraging students to stay in town for spring break amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they're willing to pay them.

As part of a city-campus partnership, UC Davis students could get a $75 Spring Break Grant if they agree to stay in town and not travel during the time period.

Spring break is March 22 - 25.

"We're trying to give the students a positive experience during this period of time by offering these incentives," UC Davis' Melissa Blouin told KXTV.

If a student is interested in getting the money, here's what needs to happen.

Students have to submit a proposal and formal application to be considered for the Spring Break Grants.

"One of them is called a Get Active grant, another one is Get Artsy. A home improvement grant, and then a Let's Stay In grant, and each of those is linked to a different business within the Davis community where students who receive the grant can pick up a gift card at the store location," Blouin explained.

There is a link, but it must be accessed through a student's UC Davis Google account.

Blouin says they've received a lot of interest.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniamoneyschoolcollegeu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
NJ man, who served as Roger Stone's bodyguard, arrested in Capitol riot
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Cepillín, beloved Mexican clown, dead at 75
What to expect to get from the $1.9 trillion Senate stimulus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big rig crash shuts down lanes on WB 60 Fwy in Monterey Park
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
Deputies in Kobe crash scene photo scandal can be named
LA County on the brink of moving into the red tier
Storm brings rain, snow to SoCal starting Tuesday
6 critically injured when police chase ends with crash in Glendora
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Show More
Mass vaccination site opens at Moreno Valley Mall
Long Beach begins vaccinating people under 65 with disabilities
Missing 10-year-old Lancaster girl found safe
11-month-old girl recovered safely after South LA kidnapping
Period poverty: What it is and what these 2 women are doing to help
More TOP STORIES News