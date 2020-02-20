Education

USC offers free tuition to students from families making under $80,000; home ownership will not factor in need

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The University of Southern California announced Thursday that it will phase in free tuition for students from families with an annual income of $80,000 or less, and home ownership will not be counted in used to determine a student's financial need.

"We're opening the door wider to make a USC education possible for talented students from all walks of life," USC President Carol L. Folt said in a statement. "This significant step we are taking today is by no means the end of our affordability journey."

The changes will be phased in beginning with first-year students entering USC in the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021, the university said.

According to Folt's statement, USC will increase undergraduate aid by more than $30 million annually. When fully implemented, the expansion will allow the university to provide stronger financial assistance to more than 4,000 students every year.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countytuitionusc
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 women found dead inside Hemet home
IE bank robbery suspect shoots self, ends standoff in San Diego
Body of missing Malibu woman found at her home
SurveyUSA poll: Nearly half of Californians say democracy is endangered
Bones in Mission Viejo yard found to be human
Boy sells desserts after school to help his mom with bills
Bizarre standoff at Walnut gas station ends with no arrest
Show More
Missing 15-month-old girl hasn't been seen in two months
5.7M kids water bottles recalled due to choking hazard
Crews locate body of second firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire
OC lawyer faces federal charges, accused of selling 'ghost guns'
Woman killed by float during Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans
More TOP STORIES News