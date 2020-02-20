USC offers free tuition to students from families making under $80,000; home ownership will not factor in need

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The University of Southern California announced Thursday that it will phase in free tuition for students from families with an annual income of $80,000 or less, and home ownership will not be counted in used to determine a student's financial need.
"We're opening the door wider to make a USC education possible for talented students from all walks of life," USC President Carol L. Folt said in a statement. "This significant step we are taking today is by no means the end of our affordability journey."
The changes will be phased in beginning with first-year students entering USC in the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021, the university said.
According to Folt's statement, USC will increase undergraduate aid by more than $30 million annually. When fully implemented, the expansion will allow the university to provide stronger financial assistance to more than 4,000 students every year.
