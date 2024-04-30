Robbery suspect in custody after leading deputies on high-speed chase in Torrance area

A robbery suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on a dangerous, high-speed chase in the South Bay.

A robbery suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on a dangerous, high-speed chase in the South Bay.

A robbery suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on a dangerous, high-speed chase in the South Bay.

A robbery suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on a dangerous, high-speed chase in the South Bay.

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A robbery suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on a dangerous, high-speed chase in the South Bay.

AIR7 HD was above the pursuit and captured the suspect going at least 90 mph at one point on the 405 Freeway in the Torrance/Carson area.

Then, the suspect bailed out of the vehicle -- while the black Audi was still moving -- near Western Avenue and 190th Street in the Gardena area.

In aerial footage, you can see the suspect rolling on the ground then getting back up before walking toward a Sky Zone trampoline park business. That's where deputies focused on their search. Authorities reportedly found the suspect hiding in nearby bushes.

Eyewitness News was told the suspect was being monitored by members of LASD's gang unit.

The suspect was arrested soon after. The investigation remains ongoing.