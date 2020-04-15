Education

ABC stars, including Mark Cuban, Chris Harrison, offer 2020 grads advice

We want to recognize the Class of 2020 who may be missing out on prom or graduation or other end-of-year special events due to the coronavirus emergency.

ABC stars like Mark Cuban, Chris Harrison, AJ Michalka and Haneefah Wood, as well as some of our own ABC7 anchors and reporters, recorded messages for the graduating class of 2020. Watch their words of wisdom and congratulations in the video above.
