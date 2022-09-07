Corona school principal turns morning announcements into interactive way to connect with students

"It helps connect us," Barnes said. "It brings us together."

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- COVID-19 may have kept students out of the classroom for a while, but it didn't stop a principal in Corona from bringing energy and cheer to his students.

Throughout the pandemic, Jeremy Barnes of Eisenhower Elementary School found a way to stay connected with his students and their families - and it's all done online through his upbeat morning announcements.

So far, Barnes and Dianne Alexander, the school's assistant principal, have shared more than 200 video messages that students can watch at home on YouTube or Instagram.

Filled with Barnes' energetic spirt and Alexander's updates, the two discuss the latest happenings at the school, including scheduled events and weather alerts. They even tell jokes submitted by students and send words of encouragement.

"Just to say, 'Hey! How are things going? We care about you!" said Barnes. "We're still a community, and it's just a little different, but we're still a community."

Plus, the content is fun and informative for students.

"My favorite part about the morning announcement is when Mr. Barnes tells the jokes, and I also like it when he ends the video and he says, 'Peace out!' said student Aydin Beda.

As social media continues to become a part of everyday life, Barnes is using it to bring his school family together.

"It helps connect us," Barnes said. "It brings us together. That's the whole purpose of it, was to help connect our school and I want that because these are my people. The school is amazing."