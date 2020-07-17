Coronavirus: US military arrives at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage amid hospital's staffing shortage

The hospital is swamped with COVID-19 patients amid a surge in cases, prompting the U.S. Air Force to send a 21-person team of medical personnel.
The team is undergoing some training and plan to be ready to care for patients by Saturday.
Dr. Alan Williamson, the hospital's chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs, told ABC News earlier this week they're "close" to a breaking point.
As of late Thursday night, the intensive care unit was at capacity.
