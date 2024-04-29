El Camino Real keeps up SoCal tradition of dominance at Academic Decathlon

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (KABC) -- Continuing a tradition of dominance by Southern California schools, El Camino Real Charter High School secured its 10th national championship in the Academic Decathlon this weekend in Pittsburgh.

The Woodland Hills school also won the national title last year.

In fact, schools from the San Fernando Valley and Ventura County have taken top place in the national competition every year since 2003. El Camino and Granada Hills Charter in particular have traded the national title back and forth since 2010.

The school is planning to hold a pep rally Monday to celebrate the win.