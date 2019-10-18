El Chapo's son in custody as violence erupts in Mexico's state of Sinaloa

MEXICO (KABC) -- Violence erupted in the capital of Mexico's Sinaloa state and one of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's sons was taken into custody.A gun battle raged for hours and entrances to the city of Culiacan were blocked by burning vehicles.Multiple news outlets reported that the military had taken Ovidio Guzman Lopez into custody.Mexican security forces were deployed to the area. State officials asked people to avoid the area.Authorities put out an advisory after after unrest broke out asking resident to remain calm, not go into the streets, and to remain aware of any official advisories while the situations evolves.