El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino National Forest burns 22,576 acres, blaze 59% contained

As the El Dorado Fire continues to burn in the San Bernardino National Forest, video captured intense flames charring the mountainsides towering over Highway 38.

The El Dorado Fire that grew to more than 22,000 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest is now 59 percent contained, fire officials say.Crews will be working on Monday to clear up a large rock and debris slide that caused Highway 38 to close down.A firefighter who was battling the blaze was found dead on Thursday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.The fire started more than two weeks ago at a gender reveal party, and has burned 22,576 acres.Because of the smoke from El Dorado Fire, the Snow Fire in San Bernardino County, and the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles County, the South Coast Air Quality Management District extended its air quality advisory through Monday.Wildfires in California this year are blamed for at least 25 deaths.