El Monte chase suspect surrenders after bizarre pursuit in mobile home park

By ABC7.com staff
EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase suspect is in custody after attempting to flee from authorities while trapped in a mobile home park in El Monte Wednesday night.

The mobile home park is in the area of Brookside and Elliot Avenue. Few residents appeared to be outside their homes as the suspect drove at speeds above 30 mph in the narrow, dark roadways.

The chase reportedly started shortly after 9 p.m. after a report of a stolen SUV.



Spike strips were deployed more than once inside the mobile complex, but they did not appear to impact the SUV for about an hour.

As the suspect continued going in circles, authorities blocked all exits and entrances to the mobile home park.

The suspect kept driving around patrol vehicles that were attempting to trap the car.

After several spike strip deployments, the SUV finally gave in when one of its tires rolled off of it and into the front yard of a mobile home.

The suspect quickly put his hands up and outside of the SUV. He surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident.
