Suspect in violent El Monte smash-and-grab attempt identified as 36-year-old man, still on the loose

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have released the name of a man believed to be the suspect caught on video in a violent confrontation with the owners of an El Monte jewelry store in an unsuccessful smash-and-grab attempt.

The suspect has been identified as Joshua Lee Simmons, 36. No city of residence was given but police are asking the public to help find the suspect.

Police also released a photo of the suspect's vehicle, a dark-colored 2019 Dodge Charger GT.

On Sept. 2, Simmons allegedly tried to rob Meza Jewelry on Main Street in El Monte. Surveillance video shows a masked man pepper-spray an employee sitting in front of the store and then quickly go inside and smash display cases with a hammer.

But store employees, including the family of the owner, were quick to react, grabbing, kicking and punching the man - even as he continued to pepper-spray them. They eventually forced him to retreat from the store, shirtless and maskless.

The family says the suspect was armed with a handgun and threatened to return and kill them.

Several of the workers were treated for minor injuries, police said. They said they recognized the suspect as someone who came into the store three weeks earlier and asked to see their most expensive items.

Anyone who spots the suspect or has information is asked to call El Monte police at (626)580-2100 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.