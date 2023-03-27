Popping sounds and explosions could be heard from an El Monte apartment building engulfed in flames Monday morning. Arson investigators are on scene.

Arson investigators on scene after 1 dead and 12 displaced in fire at El Monte apartment complex

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire has severely damaged an El Monte apartment complex Monday morning.

One man has died and another 12 have been displaced.

Firefighters say they heard popping sounds when they arrived on scene, and residents said they heard explosions coming from the building. Firearms and ammunition have been found in the victim's second floor apartment.

"My apartment shake as well, and then I heard some glass shattering, just falling off," said one of the building's residents. "So, when I heard that, I was thinking, 'Okay, so my window just broke because there has been an earthquake going on.'"

The fire began in the vicinity where the victim's body was located.

The victim lived alone.

When firefighters came on the scene, one building was fully engulfed in the flames. There are four buildings in the complex in total.

The fire was reported at 3:12 a.m. at 11414 Magnolia St.

The Red Cross and arson investigators have arrived at the scene.