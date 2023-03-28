El Monte offering guaranteed income of $500 a month for low-income single mothers

The city of El Monte is offering $500 a month in guaranteed income for single mothers living in poverty.

Applications are now being accepted for the Guaranteed Income Program, which will provide 125 women with $500 a month for one year.

To qualify, applicants must be single women with children who live within the city of El Monte and earn an income at or below the federal poverty level.

The program is designed to help those who were hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application period is open until April 15. Once applicants are verified to be eligible, a random drawing will be held to select 125 female head of households to receive the payments.

