El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry dies due to health issues

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- El Monte Police Department Chief Ben Lowry died Monday due to unspecified health issues, according to a department statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lowry family during this difficult time. We are all at a loss and mourning a great leader, man, husband, son, friend, and colleague," Acting Police Chief Jake Fisher said in a statement.

"Chief Lowry's dedication and commitment to the Department and the residents of El Monte will never be forgotten. Throughout his tenure, he showed his love for the City of El Monte, leading with compassion and unity. I am grateful to have known and served with Chief Lowry for many years."

Lowry was 45 years old. The exact cause of his death was not specified.

Lowry began his law enforcement career in 2000 with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and began working for the El Monte Police Department two year later.

Lowry was appointed interim police chief in December of 2021 and was officially appointed chief in June of 2022 following his leadership after the fatal shooting of El Monte Police Department Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana.

The El Monte Police Department said Lowry Lowry had a number of roles, including in the Field Services Division, the Administrative Services Division, the Patrol Division, the Traffic Safety Bureau, the Community Relations Office, the School Resource Officer program, the Detective Bureau, the Gang and Narcotics Unit and the Records Bureau, according to a statement from the police department.

Funeral and memorial arrangements have yet to be announced, though a procession taking place from Foothill Community Presbyterian Church in El Monte to Forest Lawn Cemetery in Covina Hills.

City News Service contributed to this report.