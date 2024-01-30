El Monte officers killed in ambush were not verbally warned that suspect had a gun, family says

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- At a rally in front of El Monte Police Department headquarters on Monday, the family of a slain officer said dispatchers withheld crucial information before the shooting that left two policemen dead.

On June 14, 2022, Sgt. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana were gunned down outside a motel by a convicted felon, identified by authorities as Justin William Flores, who was on probation for a weapons violation. Flores later died by suicide.

At the protest on Monday morning, Santana's loved ones said that two El Monte police dispatchers -- who are still employed by the department -- did not adequately relay valuable information that could have saved the officers' lives. One of the dispatchers is on personal leave following the accusations, Eyewitness News has learned.

The demonstrators carried signs that read "Justice for Joseph" and "We Won't Rest Until There's Justice." Santana's family said the issue is not about money, adding that they simply want accountability, calling for the two dispatchers to be terminated from their jobs and banned from working in law enforcement again.

Officials with the police department and the police union attended the family's news conference but did not participate. The officials have expressed support for the dispatchers, noting that the deadly incident occurred on a very day for the department.

The dispatchers did not withhold the information, but rather sent it to Paredes and Santana digitally, officials said, adding that the department is short-staffed.

"The victim's mother called El Monte PD and stated several times that the suspect had a gun and was dangerous and on PCP," Santana's sister, Sasha Santana, said at the news conference. "Two El Monte dispatchers failed to voice and broadcast this information to my brother Joseph Santana and his partner."

A memorial wall was unveiled honoring two El Monte police officers who were shot and killed while responding to a report of a stabbing at motel one year ago.

Had her brother and Paredes known that the suspect was armed with a gun, Sasha Santana said, "different tactics and resources would have been utilized. Having that information could have allowed them to be aware of the threat that they were facing and potentially even sparing their lives."

"We're dissecting this," Wyatt Reneer, president of the El Monte Police Officers Association, told ABC7. "It's easy to play the "What if?" game. But, at the end of the day, there's only one person that was responsible for the deaths of our partners. And that's where we need to place the focus on, not at anyone did anything wrong. (We're) just here in support and unity of our department."