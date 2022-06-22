Slain El Monte police officers to be honored at memorial service June 30

The memorial for Cpl. Michael Paredes, 42, and Officer Joseph Santana, 31, is scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. June 30 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario. The service will not be open to the public, but a livestream will be made available, organizers said. A procession is also expected to be held.
Paredes and Santana were fatally shot June 14 when they entered a motel room to confront a suspect in a reported stabbing. The suspect, 35-year-old Justin William Flores, ran from the room after the shooting and exchanged gunfire with at least one other officer in a parking lot, authorities said. He died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles County coroner.
The fallen officers were honored at a vigil held Tuesday at Upland High School's football stadium. Both Paredes and Santana were El Monte natives who lived in Upland.
Paredes served with the El Monte Police Department for more than 20 years; Santana was a one-year veteran of the agency.
"Our hearts are broken but they are also full of love, and I feel that right now," police officer Frank Ramirez said, speaking from the podium at Tuesday's vigil. "To the Santana and the Paredes families, I love you guys. To my brothers and sisters in blue behind, I love you guys. Two all the officers here, thank you for the support. Thank you, everybody in the stands. Thank you for supporting the families, all of us in this time of need."
El Monte officials announced that Paredes was posthumously promoted to the rank of police sergeant.
Earlier this week, the nonprofit Tunnel to Towers Foundation said it will pay off the mortgages -- in full -- of Santana and Paredes.
"These two men were answering a call for help when they were gunned down by a criminal out on parole, a criminal who should have been in custody but was set loose to terrorize this city," the foundation's CEO, Frank Siller, said in a statement.