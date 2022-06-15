2 police officers rushed to the hospital after being shot in El Monte; suspect dead, officials say

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two police officers were rushed to the hospital after being shot in El Monte Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The condition of the officers is unknown.

One suspect was also hit by gunfire and died at the scene, officials said.

Law enforcement was seen surrounding a motel room after the shooting. It was not immediately clear if there were additional suspects involved.

The incident happened near Garvey Avenue and Central Avenue.

The area is closed due to the ongoing investigation.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing story. Updated information will be posted here as it becomes available.

