Caught on video: El Monte police searching for suspect who slashed tires of 3 patrol vehicles

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was caught on video slashing the tires of three police vehicles in El Monte and now authorities are asking the public's help in identifying him.The vandalism happened Saturday afternoon on the 4000 block of Maxson Road. Home surveillance video shows the driver of a red El Camino slashing the tires of the parked vehicles. El Monte Police Chief David Reynoso says the man drove by the cars once."The second time he stops right in front of the vehicles, gets out and with a large knife, slashes six tires altogether," he added.The driver jumped back into his car and left the scene.At the time, Reynoso says there were several pending police calls, including a domestic disturbance, and because of the suspect's actions, the officers were unable to respond."The way I see it, those vehicles represent our community. So I see it as an attack, really, on our city, on our community. What really troubles me the most is just it takes away from our ability to serve our public in a timely manner," the police chief said.El Monte residents are also troubled by the vandalism."I don't want anything to happen," said Joan Fan. "The police they're supposed to protect the neighborhood, they always protect us so I really do feel we need to support the police."Investigators don't have a detailed description of the suspect, but they know alot about the car he was driving. Besides the noticeable color, the car has a large sticker on the rear window that says "TESTAMENT" in green lettering.