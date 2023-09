A man was arrested after allegedly trashing the inside of an El Pollo Loco in Palmdale.

Man arrested for allegedly trashing El Pollo Loco in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested after causing a big mess at an El Pollo Loco restaurant in Palmdale.

Police say the man had some sort of dispute with the workers Sunday afternoon.

He allegedly broke some property, including a trash can, and vandalized the business.

He was arrested for felony vandalism.

There were no reports of injuries.