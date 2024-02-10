Firefighters battling stubborn blaze at industrial business in El Segundo

The flames continued burning even as firefighters poured massive amounts of water on the roof.

The flames continued burning even as firefighters poured massive amounts of water on the roof.

The flames continued burning even as firefighters poured massive amounts of water on the roof.

The flames continued burning even as firefighters poured massive amounts of water on the roof.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire crews were battling a stubborn blaze Friday night that engulfed an industrial business in El Segundo and was resisting firefighters efforts.

The two-alarm fire at 138 Lomita Street was reported around 5:40 p.m. Friday. The building's roof was collapsed and fully involved in flame and fire crews were using aerial ladders to position above the building with hoses.

The flames appeared to be resisting initial efforts: Firefighters were continuing to drop massive amounts of water through a hole in the roof without extinguishing the flames.

At one point, an overhead power line sparked up and ignited. Some firefighters were in a truck below the line and other firefighters were standing on the street in pools of water. The power line burned but did not fall.

There were no injuries immediately reported.

Records indicate the business at that address may be involved in glass and mirror work. The location is a few blocks from the shoreline and close to the Chevron refinery as well as Raytheon and about 1-2 miles south of Los Angeles International Airport.