Final celebration for El Segundo's Little League World Series champions set for Sunday

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) -- It's been a whirlwind of excitement for the El Segundo Little League World Series champions, and now they're gearing up for one final celebration in their hometown.

The final celebration for the players will be held Sunday, Sept. 10, with another parade through El Segundo.

The champions have been getting superstar treatment since their big win, starting from when they first landed back home from Williamsport, Pennsylvania to being honored at both Dodger and Angel stadiums.

Organizers said they are expecting thousands of people to show up to the parade down Main Street. A player recognition ceremony will be held immediately after on Stevenson Field.

The parade is open to everyone, but the ceremony requires a wristband that can only be purchased with a valid 2023 El Segundo Recreation ID. Wristbands are available for purchase at the Joslyn Center, clubhouse, and checkout building in Recreation Park while supplies last.

If you can't make it to El Segundo to see it all in-person, you can watch the event live on ABC7's 24/7 streaming channel.