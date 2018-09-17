El Segundo refinery burn-off creates smoke plume seen for miles

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chevron Refinery in El Segundo conducted a large burn-off Monday morning, creating a large plume of black smoke that was seen for miles across the Southland.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) --
The Chevron Refinery in El Segundo conducted a large burn-off Monday morning, creating a large plume of black smoke that was seen for miles across the Southland.

After the burn-off began around 7:30 a.m., many residents from El Segundo, Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach and La Brea took to social media and called the ABC7 newsroom with concerns about the smoke.

El Segundo police described the controlled burn-off event as "static" and said it posed no immediate threats to the community.

The El Segundo Fire Department said the burn-off was not a planned event. Rather, it was triggered by a power failure. It was not known when the plant would be back up and running.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firesmokesafetyair qualityenvironmentEl SegundoLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man fatally stabbed outside El Monte bowling alley
Florence updates: 23 dead, including 17 in NC
MYSTERY JET: UPS plane escort causes concern in SoCal
Tom Arnold and Mark Burnett clash at pre-Emmys party
WATCH: 'Mary Poppins Returns' official trailer
Norco High School cleared after report of possible threat
Florence leaves swollen rivers near record levels
Armed suspect in custody after Westmont barricade
Show More
1 killed in rollover crash on 405 Fwy in Hawthorne
Waterspout comes ashore, becomes a tornado in Myrtle Beach
Siblings surprise dad by buying back his 1993 Ford Mustang
Thousands celebrate Mexican independence in East LA parade
LA Rams player Aaron Neary arrested for DUI in Simi Valley
More News