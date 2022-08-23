Firefighters extinguish 'suspicious' brush fire in El Sereno; arson investigators on scene

Firefighters quickly knocked down a 10-acre brush fire in El Sereno that was deemed suspicious, prompting a response from arson investigators.

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters on Tuesday morning quickly knocked down a 10-acre brush fire in El Sereno that was deemed suspicious, prompting a response from arson investigators.

The slow-moving blaze was reported about 4:45 a.m. near the 2600 block of North Lombardy Boulevard, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

"Precise helicopter water drops and well-coordinated ground operations have fully contained this fire to an estimated ten acres of grass and light brush," the LAFD said in a statement.

Although some homes were initially threatened, no strucures were damaged, officials said.

"The cause of the blaze, which began as three separate spot fires, is under active investigation," the Fire Department said.

LAFD arson units were summoned to the scene.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.