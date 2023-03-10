Suspect charged with murder, attempted murder in El Sereno stabbings that left teen dead, man hurt

Police say a possible second suspect is being sought in connection with a pair of stabbings in El Sereno, including the killing of a 17-year-old student.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man who was arrested in connection with a pair of stabbings in El Sereno, including the killing of a 17-year-old honor student outside a restaurant, is being charged with murder and attempted murder, prosecutors announced Friday.

David Anthony Zapata, 32, could face up to 40 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

The DA announced the charges at an afternoon news conference attended by family members grieving the loss of Xavier Chavarin, the Woodrow Wilson High School student who was fatally stabbed in one of the attacks.

Zapata was arrested about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday following an hourslong standoff with police at the home where he lives with family in the 2300 block of Westmont Drive in Alhambra.

Zapata allegedly fatally stabbed Xavier on March 3 in the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard. The suspect is also accused of stabbing Daniel Villalobos, 33, about five hours later in the 5400 block of Valley Boulevard. Villalobos survived the attack.

"Both incidents were completely unprovoked," LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett told reporters on Thursday. "These citizens were attacked for no apparent reason."

Rabbett said police are searching for a possible second suspect, a male who was in a vehicle used by Zapata to leave the scenes of the stabbings.

"We are actively pursuing that individual," Rabbett said. The lieutenant declined to release a detailed description of that person, citing concerns about compromising the ongoing investigation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.