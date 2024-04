Galaxy vs. LAFC: U.S. soccer's fiercest rivalry takes the field this weekend

The Galaxy and LAFC meet this weekend at BMO Stadium for El Trafico, the fiercest rivalry in the MLS.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two of soccer's biggest rivals face off this weekend in the battle for Los Angeles.

The Galaxy and LAFC will play each other in this year's first El Trafico, Saturday at BMO Stadium.

While LAFC has only played in MLS since 2018, the two crosstown teams have already developed a fierce rivalry, with this marking their 22nd meeting.

The Galaxy leads the all-time series 9-7, with 5 ties.

Resale tickets are available on Ticketmaster, with the cheapest listed at $112.