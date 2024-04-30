Sirens, bullhorn used overnight as dueling demonstrations continue on UCLA campus

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Protests over the Israel-Hamas war on UCLA's campus continued overnight after greater security was put in place to prevent the kinds of clashes that were seen over the weekend.

The sides supporting Palestinian and Israeli causes were being kept far apart from each other, and the school brought in extra security to help maintain the peace.

Early Tuesday morning, blaring sirens and a bullhorn could be heard coming from the protesting area. It appears protestors might've been using them as tactics to keep counter-protestors awake.

According to the Daily Bruin, UCLA's student newspaper, dozens of counter-protesters tried to breach the pro-Palestinian encampment. There were some arguments but no violence.

This comes after some UCLA professors walked out Monday to show their support for pro-Palestinian demonstrators, marching to Royce Hall in the middle of the encampment on campus.

Over the weekend, minor skirmishes - mostly pushing and shoving - broke out between the groups after the barriers were breached. Some injuries were reported.

The campus has brought in hundreds of extra security officers to keep the two sides apart. Extra barricades and other measures were also put in place.

Meanwhile, students at UC Irvine and Riverside also joined the growing number of campus protests across the country.

So far the demonstrations at the two University of California campuses have remained peaceful. But university administrators say they're monitoring things closely.

Protests at Columbia University

On the other side of the country, dozens of protesters took over a building at Columbia University in New York early Tuesday, barricading the entrances and unfurling a Palestinian flag out of a window in the latest escalation of demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war that have spread to college campuses nationwide.

Video footage showed protesters on Columbia's Manhattan campus locking arms in front of Hamilton Hall early Tuesday and carrying furniture and metal barricades to the building, one of several that was occupied during a 1968 civil rights and anti-Vietnam War protest on the campus. Posts on an Instagram page for protest organizers shortly after midnight urged people to protect the encampment and join them at Hamilton Hall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.