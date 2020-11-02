Businesses in Beverly Hills, other SoCal cities boarding up in case of unrest after election

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All across the Southland businesses are boarding up before Tuesday's election to prepare for potential unrest.

From Beverly Hills to Hollywood to downtown Los Angeles, crews have been busy adding plywood and protective fencing in front of businesses and residential complexes.

For many, the memories are fresh of unrest this year that accompanied events such as the protests over the death of George Floyd. Some celebratory events, such as the Lakers and Dodgers championship wins, were also associated with vandalism and other damage to businesses.

RELATED: At least 56 arrested for vandalism, other crimes during George Floyd protests

EMBED More News Videos

More than 50 people have been arrested so far through the work of the regional "Safe LA Task Force" that was established to track down the criminals.



The city of Beverly Hills has been bringing in extra help to prepare for trouble - a SWAT team from Santa Paula. The city is also closing the Rodeo Drive shopping district to cars and pedestrians.

"In response to the fact that others believe that our area is one that should be targeted in terms of coming to protest, we feel we have to be responsive and protect everybody," said Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyhollywoodbeverly hillsgraffitivandalismlooting2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after officer shot in Granada Hills
Report: Britain's Prince William had coronavirus in April
Early voting shatters records in CA
Forest Lawn holds virtual ceremony for Dia de los Muertos
Nikki McKibbin, 'American Idol' contestant from Texas dies
Vegetation fire breaks out in Fontana area
LA Day of the Dead altar honors lives lost to COVID-19
Show More
2 killed, 2 injured in Whittier crash
Bear goes trick-or-treating on Monrovia porch
Stressed from election 2020? Try yoga at the polls
3 teens stabbed at Encino Halloween party
Pro and anti-Trump protesters clash in Beverly Hills
More TOP STORIES News