Businesses in Beverly Hills, other SoCal cities boarding up in case of unrest after election

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6391671" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than 50 people have been arrested so far through the work of the regional "Safe LA Task Force" that was established to track down the criminals.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All across the Southland businesses are boarding up before Tuesday's election to prepare for potential unrest.From Beverly Hills to Hollywood to downtown Los Angeles, crews have been busy adding plywood and protective fencing in front of businesses and residential complexes.For many, the memories are fresh of unrest this year that accompanied events such as the protests over the death of George Floyd. Some celebratory events, such as the Lakers and Dodgers championship wins, were also associated with vandalism and other damage to businesses.The city of Beverly Hills has been bringing in extra help to prepare for trouble - a SWAT team from Santa Paula. The city is also closing the Rodeo Drive shopping district to cars and pedestrians."In response to the fact that others believe that our area is one that should be targeted in terms of coming to protest, we feel we have to be responsive and protect everybody," said Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman.