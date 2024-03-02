Metro offering free rides on Election Day, plus ballot-dropoff sites at transit stations

The California primary is just over a month away, and new poll shows Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff has 10-point lead among likely voters.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Metro is again offering free public transit rides on Election Day to help voters reach the polls in the Los Angeles area.

The regional transit agency issued a map of its route lines which includes nine locations that have dropoff boxes for ballots.

On Election Day - Tuesday March 5 - polls open at 7 p.m. and close at 8 p.m. but the free rides continue until midnight.

The Super Tuesday ballot includes the presidential race, California's U.S. Senate seat, multiple seats in Congress and many local races and measures.

See our guide to key races on Tuesday's ballot here.

