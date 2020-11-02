Community & Events

Grab-and-go event for families held in South LA amid election, pandemic fears

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some South Los Angeles families are preparing for the possibility of having to shelter at home in the next coming weeks.

Organizers of a grab-and-go event say the uncertainty of the election coupled with the pandemic could bring civil unrest and create a dangerous situation for some communities.

The event was organized by religious and community leaders and provided essential items for economically vulnerable families.
