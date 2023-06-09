Large-scale charging depot for zero-emission trucks opens in South El Monte

The charging site is over half the size of a football field and allows carriers to charge 32 trucks simultaneously.

SOUTH EL MONTE (KABC) -- A new state-of-the-art charging station has opened in El Monte as efforts to increase the number of zero-emission trucks on California roads soar.

U.S. logistics company Schneider National announced the completion of the large charging depot at its South El Monte Intermodal Operations Center.

The charging site is over half the size of a football field and features 16 350 kW dual-corded dispensers, allowing the carrier to charge 32 trucks simultaneously, the company said. The eCascadias will be able to achieve an 80% charge within 90 minutes.

"We can haul a similar weight. Obviously, we have a little less range so we have to be more thoughtful and we get about 220 miles between charges," said Schneider National President and CEO Mark Rourke.

The trucks are built for regional hauls as opposed to cross-country treks.

"It's ideal for these trucks to come back to a home base, a depot base like the one we are at, and have several hours to charge, even sometimes overnight to charge," said Vice President of eMobility for Daimler Trucks North America Rakesh Aneja.

The goal is to open up more charging stations in the future.

"We're going to have to go from just a few hundred today to about 160,000 by 2030," said California Energy Commissioner Patty Monahan.

Schneider National said the trucks help move communities closer toward a zero-emissions future, which is critical in reducing pollution.

"If you live near the port, you are smelling that diesel fuel every day, your kids are breathing that diesel pollution when they go to school," said Monahan.

The Schneider facility is located within the metro Los Angeles area and adjacent to major highways.

According to the company, Schneider has begun hauling deliveries for Frito-Lay North America and Goodyear using the new eCascadia fleet.