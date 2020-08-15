Weather

Stage 2 emergency declared due to higher demand for power amid heat wave

The California Independent System Operator said strain on the system prompted the Stage 2 emergency.
A Stage 2 emergency was declared on Friday due to demand on the state's power grid amid a scorching California heat wave.

Around 5 p.m., the California Independent System Operator said strain on the system prompted the Stage 2 emergency to be declared.



"The ISO is working closely with utilities and neighboring power systems to manage the strain on the grid to limit any potential power disruptions,'' according to a news release from Cal-ISO.

Cal-ISO said the previously-issued Flex Alert has been extended to 10 p.m., asking residents to conserve electricity.

Residents were urged to set their air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off unnecessary lights, and avoid using major appliances between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday.

On Twitter, Cal-ISO warned "If system conditions don't improve, the ISO will call a Stage 3 with rotating power outages."

The Southern California heat wave is expected to last through the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for communities in Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Monday, in addition to a Heat Advisory for the Los Angeles coast and downtown.

Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises
EMBED More News Videos

More than 600 people die each year from heat-related complications in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Follow these tips from AccuWeather to make sure you stay safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersouthern californiapower outageheatheat wave
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lifeguards capture shark with their bare hands at Newport Beach
Lake Fire flares up near Antelope Valley poppy reserve
SoCal weather: Heat wave hits hard Friday, will linger into next week
Azusa PD looking for suspect who may have started Ranch Fire
9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines
Study shows most poll workers are age 60+, at risk for COVID
IE hospital welcomes 3 sets of twins on same day
Show More
Top budget-friendly devices to help kids "return to classroom"
California calls for online learning that is 'equivalent' of in-person classes
Dad of murdered 5-year-old says suspect was neighbor
Pregnant Katy Perry clowns around in new music video for "Smile"
USC marching band going "virtual" for fall season
More TOP STORIES News