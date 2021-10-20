Elderly Chinatown tenants forced to walk up 15 floors, dealing with broken elevators

CHINATOWN (KABC) -- Broken elevators, poor lighting, water damage and a closed off laundry room. That's what elderly residents in Chinatown say they are dealing with at Cathay Manor."I really feel sad for them, I'm sorry for these senior people," said Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles Chairman Chester Chong.The people living in this building are 75 and older. They said they've been dealing with these issues for months and haven't seen much change.The tenants held a press conference in August after the elevators in this 15-story building had been shut down for 11 days. Now both are shut down again.This building falls in the affordable housing category. So, it is subsidized.The owner of the building, Don Toy, wasn't available for an interview but he told ABC7 the elevators are in the process of being fixed again and the laundry room is almost ready to be open.The pipes in the laundry room have been finished for a month now, they're just waiting for new equipment. But there is no final estimate on when both will be ready.