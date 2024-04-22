Suspect arrested for allegedly molesting 2 girls at Boys & Girls Club in Garden Grove

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of molesting two girls when he worked at a Boys & Girls Club in Garden Grove a decade ago.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of molesting two girls when he worked at a Boys & Girls Club in Garden Grove a decade ago.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of molesting two girls when he worked at a Boys & Girls Club in Garden Grove a decade ago.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of molesting two girls when he worked at a Boys & Girls Club in Garden Grove a decade ago.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (CNS) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested Friday on suspicion of molesting two girls when he worked at a Boys & Girls Club in Garden Grove a decade ago.

Elijah Domminic Barrera is accused of molesting one girl when she was about 7 or 8 and another when she was about 6 in August of 2014, according to police.

One of the accusers contacted police in March of last year. While investigating her allegations, police got in touch with another girl who also said she was molested by the suspect, police said.

Police arrested Barrera just after noon Friday in the city of Orange and booked him on suspicion of two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

Police suspect there may be more victims and asked anyone with relevant information to call Detective Adam Nikolic at 714-741-5877 or email him at adamn@ggcity.org.