Former 'Real Housewives' star was held captive for hours inside Newport Beach home, manager says

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Elizabeth Vargas says she was left terrified after a man barricaded himself inside her home in Newport Beach Tuesday night, causing a tense hours-long standoff.The incident started when police were called to the residence for a welfare check.When officers arrived, they found a man barricaded inside the star's home near the Balboa Pier.David Weintraub, Vargas' longtime talent manager, spoke with Eyewitness News on Wednesday and claims the star was "held captive for a number of hours."The man, whose identity was not immediately released by authorities, was taken into custody late Tuesday evening."Elizabeth is doing fine," said Weintraub in a statement. "She has been extremely traumatized by the events that happened yesterday in her home. She was held captive for a number of hours and is extremely thankful to the Newport Beach Police Department, who was able to rescue her and get her out of harm's way. She spent the entire night with the Newport Beach Police Department going over what exactly happened and she is just glad to be safely out of that situation. Security surrounding the home and herself is going to be extremely beefed up and nobody will really have any access to her."No injuries were reported and it's unclear how the man is connected to Vargas.Meanwhile, crews have since been spotted working on Vargas' doors and security system.Vargas starred on Season 15 of the reality show. Her show biography states she's the CEO of an online music company.The incident remains under investigation.