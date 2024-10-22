Elon Musk's PAC pays out 3rd $1M check to voter

Musk announced plans to randomly give away $1 million each day to registered voters who sign a petition from his political action committee.

PHILADELPHIA -- Elon Musk's America PAC said late Monday that it handed out a third $1 million check to a voter who has signed its petition backing the Constitution.

The PAC said in a post to X that the check was given to Shannon Tomei from McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, posting a photograph of Tomei holding the check.

"Every day until Election Day, a person who signs the petition will be selected to earn $1M as a spokesperson for America PAC," it added.

Musk shared the announcement and congratulated Tomei. In other posts, he has been urging people to register to vote in Pennsylvania -- a crucial battleground state in next month's presidential election.

The first two winners were announced during a town hall in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, over the weekend, with Musk handing over the checks to the winners on stage. It's unclear how the third check was delivered.

Musk has thrown his weight behind former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, describing Trump as the only candidate "to preserve democracy in America."