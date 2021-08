EMBED >More News Videos As 56 million school children return to the classroom, the debate over masks in school rages -- along with the Delta variant.

WILDOMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Three-hundred Elsinore High School students were sent home following potential exposure to the COVID-19 at the Wildomar campus.The number represents almost 20% of the student body there.The students sent home were asked to quarantine at home for 10 days.Roughly 20 people at the high school have tested positive for COVID-19.Throughout the Lake Elsinore district, a total of 500 students at seven schools have been sent home due to possible exposure.